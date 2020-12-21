Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Alex Morgan leaving Tottenham to return to United States

By  Associated Press
2020/12/21 22:34
Tottenham Hotspur Women's Alex Morgan, 3rd right, celebrates scoring her side's third goal of the game against Brighton and Hove Albion during their F...
Tottenham Hotspur Women's Alex Morgan scores her side's third goal of the game against Brighton and Hove Albion, during their FA Women's Super League ...
Tottenham Hotspur's Alex Morgan comes on as a substitute during the English Women's Super League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Reading at...

Tottenham Hotspur Women's Alex Morgan, 3rd right, celebrates scoring her side's third goal of the game against Brighton and Hove Albion during their F...

Tottenham Hotspur Women's Alex Morgan scores her side's third goal of the game against Brighton and Hove Albion, during their FA Women's Super League ...

Tottenham Hotspur's Alex Morgan comes on as a substitute during the English Women's Super League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Reading at...

LONDON (AP) — American World Cup winner Alex Morgan won't be staying at Tottenham for the second half of the season after deciding to return home.

The forward has only managed to play five times — scoring twice — for the London Women's Super League club as she tries to regain match fitness after giving birth in May.

“I will be forever grateful to the club, my teammates and Spurs supporters for taking such good care of me and my family," Morgan said Monday. “From the moment I arrived in London, I realized I was part of a first-class organization, one that helped provide me the opportunity to immerse myself back into the game I love. Thank you to everyone who helped make this chapter in my soccer journey so special."

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Taiwan UBA basketball star, girlfriend die after making left turn on scooter
Taiwan UBA basketball star, girlfriend die after making left turn on scooter