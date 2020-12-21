Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

2 found guilty over deaths of 39 migrants in England

By  Associated Press
2020/12/21 22:26
2 found guilty over deaths of 39 migrants in England

LONDON (AP) — Two members of an international people-smuggling gang were convicted of manslaughter on Monday over the deaths of 39 people who were found in the back of a container truck in southeastern England.

A jury at London’s Central Criminal Court found Romanian mechanic Gheorghe Nica, 43, and Northern Irish truck driver Eamonn Harrison, 24, guilty of the deaths of the Vietnamese nationals, who were found dead in the English town of Grays.

The victims, aged between 15 and 44, were found on Oct. 23, 2019, inside a refrigerated container that had arrived by ferry from Belgium. The migrants came from impoverished villages and are believed to have paid people-smugglers to take them on risky journeys to better lives abroad.

Prosecutors said Harrison drove the container to the Belgian port of Zeebrugge for transport to the U.K. Nica was described as the smuggling gang's ringmaster.

Two other suspects, Christopher Kennedy and Valentin Calota, were also convicted of people-smuggling on Monday at the end of a 10-week trial.

Several others have pleaded guilty in the case, including truck driver Maurice Robinson, 26, who picked up the container in England and has admitted 39 counts of manslaughter.

All will be sentenced later. The maximum sentence for people-smuggling is 14 years in prison, while manslaughter carries a maximum life sentence.

Kelly Matthews of Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service said that “nothing can bring back the lives lost on that day or the loss caused by the horrible, unlawful and dangerous actions of these defendants.

“But we hope these convictions bring some measure of solace to the families in the knowledge that justice has been done,” Matthews said.

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Taiwan UBA basketball star, girlfriend die after making left turn on scooter
Taiwan UBA basketball star, girlfriend die after making left turn on scooter