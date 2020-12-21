AP PHOTOS: Latin America Photos of the Year

A city forensic worker sprays disinfectant on the body of a woman who died in the street in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, May 14, 2020. Forensics conducte... A city forensic worker sprays disinfectant on the body of a woman who died in the street in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, May 14, 2020. Forensics conducted a COVID-19 rapid test and said the woman tested negative. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

Maria Rita Dias dos Santos wipes tears after former inmates delivered free food to her home, as part of a nonprofit organization known as "Eu sou Eu" ... Maria Rita Dias dos Santos wipes tears after former inmates delivered free food to her home, as part of a nonprofit organization known as "Eu sou Eu" or "I am me" that gifts food to those struggling economically amid the new coronavirus pandemic in the Para-Pedro favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, May 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Venezuelan migrants Luis Zerpa leads Luis Brito and Jhoan Faneite to carry the remains of 51-year-old Marcos Espinoza who is suspected fo dying of the... Venezuelan migrants Luis Zerpa leads Luis Brito and Jhoan Faneite to carry the remains of 51-year-old Marcos Espinoza who is suspected fo dying of the new coronavirus, down a steep hill to a waiting hearse in a working-class neighborhood near Pachacamac, the site of an Inca temple, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Friday, May 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Inmates gather around the corpses of other inmates during a riot at Miguel Castro Castro prison, in Lima, Peru, Monday, April 27, 2020. Peru's prison ... Inmates gather around the corpses of other inmates during a riot at Miguel Castro Castro prison, in Lima, Peru, Monday, April 27, 2020. Peru's prison agency reported that three prisoners died from causes still under investigation after a riot at the prison, while inmates complained authorities are not doing enough to prevent the spread of coronavirus inside the prison. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A worker builds niches at the Caju Cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, April 20, 2020. There were already plans this year to create more tombs... A worker builds niches at the Caju Cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, April 20, 2020. There were already plans this year to create more tombs at Caju but the new coronavirus pandemic accelerated the construction. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

City workers fumigate a street to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) City workers fumigate a street to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Fabian Ramirez, 11, and members of his family scavenge a trash container for discarded vegetables at the "Mercado de Abasto," a market for vendors, du... Fabian Ramirez, 11, and members of his family scavenge a trash container for discarded vegetables at the "Mercado de Abasto," a market for vendors, during the fourth week of quarantine to contain the spread of the new coronavirus in Asuncion, Paraguay, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

Demonstrators attack a fire department truck to protest gender violence during a march marking International Women's Day in Mexico City's main square,... Demonstrators attack a fire department truck to protest gender violence during a march marking International Women's Day in Mexico City's main square, the Zocalo, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The feet and hands of children who died in a fire at the Orphanage of the Church of Bible Understanding extend beyond the sheet they lie under on a be... The feet and hands of children who died in a fire at the Orphanage of the Church of Bible Understanding extend beyond the sheet they lie under on a bed at Baptiste Mission Hospital in Kenscoff, on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. A fire swept through a Haitian children's home run by a Pennsylvania-based nonprofit group, killing 13 children. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

Milena Jami whips her llama to secure first place in the 500-meter llama race, age 7-8 category, at Llanganates National Park in Ecuador, Saturday, Fe... Milena Jami whips her llama to secure first place in the 500-meter llama race, age 7-8 category, at Llanganates National Park in Ecuador, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

Mourners pray on their knees around the coffin of environmental activist Homero Gomez Gonzalez during his wake in Ocampo, Michoacan state, Mexico, Thu... Mourners pray on their knees around the coffin of environmental activist Homero Gomez Gonzalez during his wake in Ocampo, Michoacan state, Mexico, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Relatives of the anti-logging activist who fought to protect the winter habitat of monarch butterflies don't know whether he was murdered or died accidentally, but they say they do know one thing for sure: something bad is happening to rights and environmental activists in Mexico, and people are afraid. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A supporter of Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori and opposition leader, is held back by police officers outside... A supporter of Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori and opposition leader, is held back by police officers outside a courtroom in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. A Peruvian judge ordered 15 months of preventive detention for Keiko Fujimori while she is investigated for alleged money laundering related to the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Central American migrants carry children across the Suchiate River from Guatemala to Mexico, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in ho... Central American migrants carry children across the Suchiate River from Guatemala to Mexico, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in hopes of convincing Mexican authorities to allow them passage through the country so they could reach the United States. (AP Photo/Santiago Billy)

National Assembly President Juan Guaido, Venezuela's opposition leader, climbs the fence in a failed attempt to enter the Assembly compound as he and ... National Assembly President Juan Guaido, Venezuela's opposition leader, climbs the fence in a failed attempt to enter the Assembly compound as he and other opposition lawmakers are blocked from entering a session to elect the body's new leadership in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

The coffins of COVID-19 victims burn after their bodies were cremated at the San Nicolas Tolentino cemetery in the Iztapalapa neighborhood of Mexico C... The coffins of COVID-19 victims burn after their bodies were cremated at the San Nicolas Tolentino cemetery in the Iztapalapa neighborhood of Mexico City, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

In early 2020, the pandemic seemed far from Latin America. But as soon as it arrived in the region, it had a devastating impact, exposing the weaknesses in already precarious public health systems.

Images of a woman’s corpse lying on the street while being disinfected in Ecuador, and Venezuelan migrants carrying a coffin of a man who allegedly died of COVID-19 on a steep and dusty hill in Peru, illustrated the unfolding crisis.

Throughout the year, the pandemic and its effects dominated life on the continent. There were also massive protests against police abuse, as in the case of Colombia; on the first anniversary of the outbreak of civil unrest in Chile; and by young people in Peru that forced the resignation of an interim president after the removal of President Martín Vizcarra.

Often wearing equipment to protect against disease and violence, an Associated Press team of photographers in the region documented these events, as well as forest fires in Brazil and the risky migration by land of Central Americans that continued despite the pandemic and roadblocks imposed by governments.

Ecuador was one of the initial epicenters of the pandemic, with corpses abandoned in the streets in a city on the Pacific coast. Later, scenes of this type were recorded in the capital of the Andean country and months later in some cities of Bolivia, as a result of the collapse of funeral homes and cemeteries.

After the United States, Brazil led the number of coronavirus infections and deaths on the continent. One of its cities worst hit in the middle of the year by the pandemic was Manaus, in the Amazon, where funeral workers entered a community to transport the body of an 86-year-old woman by boat across a river near that city.

In Chile, another South American country that saw its hospital system buckling under the high number of infections, heartbreaking moments were recorded. Peruvian migrant José Collantes cried while observing the burial of his wife Silvia Cano, who died of COVID-19. The man was unable to incinerate his wife’s body and take the ashes home.

The pandemic also exposed the deterioration and shortage of basic supplies such as water and medical equipment in Venezuela, a once oil-rich nation.

COVID-19 in turn caused child labor to increase in many countries after the closure of in-person classes, another blow for poor people who do not have the resources to follow virtual education. In Chiapas, Mexico, a boy, Andrés Gómez, worked whole days in an amber mine after the end of the school term in March. In Bolivia, five children - ages 6 to 14 - helped in their parents’ carpentry workshop for the same reasons in El Alto, the second most populous city in that country.

The pandemic has escalated in much of the region in recent weeks and many countries are re-imposing restrictions and partial quarantines to curb infections as hospital beds become scarce. Governments are urging people to stay home over the holiday season.