Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Italian club Genoa fires coach Maran after slow start

By  Associated Press
2020/12/21 21:15
Italian club Genoa fires coach Maran after slow start

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Italian club Genoa fired coach Rolando Maran on Monday as the team remained stuck in the relegation zone following a 2-0 loss to Benevento.

Genoa has just one victory in 13 games this season in Serie A and was in 19th place as it prepared to play at Spezia on Wednesday.

In a brief statement, the team said the 57-year-old Italian coach had been fired.

“The club thanks the coach and his staff for their commitment,” it said.

In the 2013-14 season, Maran was fired twice by the same club — Catania.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Taiwan UBA basketball star, girlfriend die after making left turn on scooter
Taiwan UBA basketball star, girlfriend die after making left turn on scooter