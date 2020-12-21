Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By  Associated Press
2020/12/21 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, December 21, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Spotty showers;88;78;A t-storm around;87;77;SSW;7;82%;55%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;76;66;Sunshine and nice;78;65;NNW;10;50%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Low clouds;54;45;Low clouds breaking;56;42;N;4;76%;40%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Partial sunshine;60;47;Plenty of sunshine;62;50;ESE;5;69%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain at times;50;49;Rain, mainly early;52;47;WSW;7;90%;88%;0

Anchorage, United States;A bit of snow;28;27;A bit of snow;38;35;S;11;68%;92%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, chilly;42;31;Mostly sunny, cold;40;31;E;5;71%;34%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Frigid;0;-6;Cold;5;1;SW;13;78%;36%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;82;62;Sunny and pleasant;83;62;SSE;9;56%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Periods of sun;59;47;Partly sunny;57;47;NE;5;71%;24%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;74;63;Rain and drizzle;73;66;WNW;8;69%;71%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;65;44;Hazy sunshine;65;50;SE;3;64%;15%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;88;73;A thunderstorm;88;72;E;6;81%;61%;6

Bangalore, India;Nice with some sun;77;58;Partly sunny;79;61;ESE;7;58%;31%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Windy this afternoon;84;65;High clouds;87;71;N;7;43%;3%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;60;46;Partly sunny;60;50;WSW;8;78%;2%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;41;18;Partly sunny;41;18;NNW;4;38%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and clouds;44;35;Cloudy;44;40;SW;5;79%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;43;41;Rain and drizzle;51;44;WNW;14;90%;86%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Inc. clouds;67;45;A t-storm around;68;46;ESE;5;64%;55%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm or two;80;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;65;NNW;9;77%;81%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds;39;36;Spotty showers;44;42;W;6;92%;83%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;47;47;A bit of rain;52;51;SW;12;84%;88%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy;37;28;Cloudy;37;31;SW;3;76%;60%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Low clouds;40;35;Cloudy with a shower;44;44;SW;4;91%;80%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunlit and nice;78;59;Sunny and pleasant;84;64;NE;8;50%;0%;12

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;83;65;A t-storm around;85;67;N;6;44%;66%;10

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine, but chilly;46;29;Hazy sun;50;31;WNW;7;60%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;72;54;Decreasing clouds;71;52;NNE;7;53%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Breezy this morning;81;67;Brilliant sunshine;81;64;S;10;62%;19%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Spotty showers;83;69;Spotty showers;83;69;ENE;3;66%;75%;3

Chennai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;86;73;Cloudy;87;72;N;7;67%;9%;2

Chicago, United States;Rain and snow shower;45;31;Partial sunshine;43;38;S;8;60%;26%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;73;NE;6;83%;75%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;Decreasing clouds;43;39;A little a.m. rain;44;36;W;10;82%;57%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy sunshine;79;70;Clouds and sun, nice;82;70;NNE;9;45%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;70;45;Sunny and mild;67;56;S;9;62%;8%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;90;77;A morning shower;91;78;NE;9;71%;77%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;70;45;Hazy sunshine;70;45;NE;2;64%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;53;35;Mostly sunny;61;25;NW;7;28%;70%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;78;55;Hazy sun;79;56;N;3;60%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray thunderstorm;88;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;75;SSW;6;80%;74%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Rain tapering off;48;34;Cloudy and chilly;42;39;N;5;88%;74%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clearing;43;28;Partly sunny;45;26;ENE;6;59%;65%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;64;59;Mostly sunny;64;55;E;14;76%;4%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hazy sun;68;55;Hazy sun;69;58;S;6;44%;4%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm around;79;60;Couple of t-storms;81;61;NNE;6;69%;89%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;79;60;Some sun, pleasant;76;61;E;10;68%;44%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Occasional rain;39;37;Breezy in the a.m.;40;33;SSE;14;96%;79%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds breaking;88;71;A couple of showers;83;73;NW;11;65%;100%;3

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;72;58;Mostly cloudy;70;63;ENE;7;52%;35%;1

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;83;70;Partly sunny, nice;83;69;NE;7;60%;21%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;81;55;Hazy sunshine;80;54;ESE;5;37%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;69;43;Plenty of sunshine;69;43;NNE;4;57%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;47;43;Clearing;46;38;ENE;7;69%;24%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;84;78;A stray thunderstorm;89;77;WSW;9;70%;55%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;86;75;Mostly sunny;87;75;N;7;54%;16%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;82;59;A stray t-shower;79;59;WNW;10;68%;69%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sun;46;23;Plenty of sunshine;50;21;WSW;3;33%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;80;51;Mostly sunny;81;54;NNE;3;32%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;68;40;Hazy sunshine;67;41;SSW;4;57%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;94;68;Sunny and very warm;95;69;N;9;22%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;34;21;Decreasing clouds;26;21;S;6;75%;27%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;87;75;Partly sunny;87;76;NNE;5;60%;27%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;90;73;Clouds and sun;91;75;SSW;5;60%;55%;10

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sun;74;54;Hazy sunshine;73;54;N;5;58%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;Afternoon showers;86;75;WNW;4;83%;97%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;59;40;A morning shower;58;39;ESE;9;63%;69%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;88;76;A morning shower;88;75;SSW;5;78%;47%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;76;67;Inc. clouds;77;67;SSE;8;66%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;60;50;Partly sunny;63;53;SE;6;81%;36%;2

London, United Kingdom;Rain tapering off;57;51;Rain and drizzle;54;50;SSW;5;90%;83%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;80;50;Partly sunny, cooler;66;49;E;5;51%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;An afternoon shower;84;76;Partly sunny;86;78;SSW;7;70%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Low clouds breaking;51;42;Low clouds may break;54;43;NE;3;85%;35%;1

Male, Maldives;A thick cloud cover;85;78;Cloudy, p.m. showers;85;80;WSW;8;82%;100%;2

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;A t-storm around;88;75;S;4;78%;64%;4

Manila, Philippines;A shower in places;86;76;Humid with a shower;85;76;E;5;76%;56%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Spotty showers;74;59;Downpours;73;54;SW;15;69%;91%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;72;50;Mostly sunny;75;51;NE;4;39%;11%;5

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;79;58;Sunshine and nice;75;63;ENE;11;55%;1%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds;30;24;Mostly cloudy;29;29;S;12;87%;82%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;91;78;Breezy in the p.m.;91;79;ENE;13;63%;30%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;68;55;Sunny and warmer;77;58;NE;7;55%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;A morning flurry;35;28;Winds subsiding;34;16;WNW;15;84%;48%;1

Moscow, Russia;A thick cloud cover;35;28;Colder in the p.m.;29;15;SSW;7;85%;13%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;90;68;Hazy sunshine;89;69;N;5;37%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;79;58;Breezy in the p.m.;79;59;NNE;13;56%;33%;9

New York, United States;Fog this morning;44;37;Breezy;45;32;WNW;19;62%;13%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;66;46;Partly sunny;65;48;SSW;6;71%;28%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Flurries and squalls;5;1;Cold, an a.m. flurry;5;-2;SW;11;78%;83%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;49;34;Mostly sunny;50;37;WNW;7;58%;4%;3

Oslo, Norway;Low clouds;41;33;Rain in the morning;33;28;WNW;4;87%;69%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Inc. clouds;35;27;Breezy with a flurry;32;14;WNW;14;83%;48%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;84;78;An afternoon shower;83;79;NNE;6;80%;84%;9

Panama City, Panama;Some sun, a t-storm;87;75;A t-storm in spots;89;76;NW;7;73%;49%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;85;77;A shower and t-storm;85;76;ENE;7;82%;85%;7

Paris, France;Rain;52;51;Mild with rain;56;50;SW;9;74%;88%;0

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;91;65;Sunny and hot;94;71;ESE;11;28%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Breezy in the p.m.;84;70;Cloudy;85;73;NNW;12;50%;68%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;92;77;A p.m. shower or two;92;76;NNE;14;69%;76%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Hazy sunshine;91;68;Hazy sunshine;90;68;SE;5;51%;9%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;39;36;Occasional rain;50;47;WSW;13;81%;84%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;38;19;Periods of sun;41;23;SSE;3;73%;5%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;67;50;Afternoon showers;67;51;SW;8;62%;87%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;68;47;Plenty of sun;69;47;SSE;4;73%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;85;78;An afternoon shower;85;77;E;9;65%;58%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow;36;26;Mostly sunny, chilly;31;31;WNW;7;56%;65%;0

Riga, Latvia;An afternoon shower;36;34;Low clouds;37;33;SSE;11;95%;72%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Inc. clouds;89;77;A t-storm or two;85;73;SSW;6;79%;100%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;68;52;Mostly sunny;69;52;SE;6;35%;2%;4

Rome, Italy;Increasing clouds;57;41;Partly sunny;56;44;NNE;3;82%;34%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;37;28;A little icy mix;36;28;SSE;7;85%;85%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;55;47;Mostly sunny;57;44;NNE;7;75%;5%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;77;62;Partly sunny, nice;76;63;ENE;10;72%;19%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;84;74;Partly sunny;84;75;E;11;75%;59%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;85;66;Partly sunny, humid;85;66;N;7;68%;34%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun and clouds;70;47;Mostly sunny, nice;72;45;ENE;5;45%;10%;6

Santiago, Chile;Hazy and very warm;96;55;Hazy sun;93;57;SSW;7;24%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunshine, pleasant;85;72;Mostly sunny;86;72;NNE;7;72%;42%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A morning shower;59;50;Partly sunny;62;50;SE;8;79%;42%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain, becoming heavy;49;38;Periods of sun;44;35;ENE;4;72%;31%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;40;28;Hazy sun;43;30;SE;3;59%;1%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunshine, but chilly;48;37;Mostly sunny;54;43;SE;6;56%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;89;78;Showers around;89;78;N;5;72%;74%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Low clouds;40;32;Cloudy;42;34;SW;4;87%;30%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray shower;83;76;A passing shower;84;76;ENE;15;74%;66%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;44;34;Periods of rain;42;35;SW;8;87%;68%;0

Sydney, Australia;Afternoon rain;69;68;Warmer;84;61;W;14;50%;3%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little a.m. rain;64;62;A little rain;72;64;E;15;72%;79%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;39;31;Low clouds;39;32;SSE;9;91%;72%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Chilly with hazy sun;37;28;Partly sunny, chilly;40;31;SE;4;76%;27%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;49;32;Clouds and sunshine;42;34;N;4;76%;76%;1

Tehran, Iran;Hazy sunshine;48;32;Sun and clouds;48;35;SSE;5;34%;10%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;72;53;Partly sunny;70;49;NW;6;74%;73%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, nice;60;45;Partly sunny, nice;63;45;ESE;3;65%;44%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine;49;35;Mostly sunny;51;37;NNE;6;55%;4%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;38;32;Breezy;38;30;WNW;16;71%;39%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Decreasing clouds;66;56;An afternoon shower;65;57;E;3;77%;78%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;A little p.m. rain;65;53;An afternoon shower;64;48;W;6;79%;55%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;More sun than clouds;8;-11;A little p.m. snow;8;-19;NW;6;81%;89%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;41;35;Partly sunny;44;33;ENE;3;53%;3%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clearing;40;35;Spotty showers;48;46;W;5;87%;82%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Clouding up;79;57;Sunshine and nice;77;62;ENE;4;47%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds;32;27;Cloudy;32;31;SSE;11;86%;72%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Low clouds;38;34;Periods of rain;42;39;W;13;91%;84%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;63;59;Rain and drizzle;69;61;NNW;18;79%;81%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;89;68;Partly sunny;91;67;NNW;5;43%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sun and clouds;38;28;P.M. snow showers;34;29;NNE;2;61%;92%;1

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:30 GMT+08:00

