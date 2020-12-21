Alexa
Groundskeeper dies in accident at French soccer stadium

By  Associated Press
2020/12/21 19:55
LORIENT, France (AP) — A groundskeeper at the stadium of French soccer team Lorient died on Sunday after lighting equipment fell on him following a game, the club said.

The accident occurred shortly after Rennes beat Lorient 3-0 at Stade du Moustoir in northwest France. The club did not immediately identify the man.

The light therapy equipment is used to heat the pitch and is wheeled on and off the field between games.

The city's mayor, Fabrice Loher, said police had begun an investigation into how the accident occurred, according to the daily Ouest France.

Several Lorient players were reportedly still on the sidelines when the accident took place in one of the penalty areas. Emergency personnel treated him on the field. He died at an area hospital, media reports said.

On Monday morning, Lorient players, staff and employees held a moment of silence for the victim at their training complex.

