Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

European shares tumble on tighter COVID-19 curbs in UK, Brexit uncertainty

  244
By  REUTERS
2020/12/21 21:30
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that holiday gatherings can’t go ahead and non-essential shops must close in London and much ...

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that holiday gatherings can’t go ahead and non-essential shops must close in London and much ... (AP photo)

European shares slumped on Monday (Dec. 21) as the rapid spread of a new strain of the coronavirus led to a more stringent lockdown in England and a travel ban from many countries, while a Brexit trade deal still hung in the balance.

After ending last week higher, the pan-European STOXX 600 index slid 2.3% after UK imposed an effective lockdown and reversed plans to ease curbs over Christmas as it dealt with a new coronavirus strain up to 70% more transmissible than the original.

Canada as well as European neighbors, including Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands, ordered a suspension of flights from Britain, while France’s ban also included freight carriers, whether by road, air, sea, or rail.

Worries about the fresh hit to an economic recovery saw London’s FTSE drop 2.1% even as the pound sank. Germany’s DAX was down 2.3% [.L]

Travel and leisure stocks shed 5.5% and were on course for their worst day in three months, while oil majors led losses in Europe as new restrictions spurred worries about a hit to demand and weighed on crude prices.
coronavirus
Europe
global economy
shares
pandemic
crude oil
Brexit

RELATED ARTICLES

Ransomware attacks a pressing threat to world in 2021
Ransomware attacks a pressing threat to world in 2021
2020/12/22 08:57
Concern among Muslims over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine
Concern among Muslims over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine
2020/12/21 19:30
Taiwan's central bank highlights uncertainties in 2021 global economy
Taiwan's central bank highlights uncertainties in 2021 global economy
2020/12/21 17:34
More than 60% of Taiwanese satisfied with President Tsai's performance: DPP Poll
More than 60% of Taiwanese satisfied with President Tsai's performance: DPP Poll
2020/12/21 15:29
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
2020/12/21 12:51

Updated : 2020-12-22 19:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Taiwan UBA basketball star, girlfriend die after making left turn on scooter
Taiwan UBA basketball star, girlfriend die after making left turn on scooter