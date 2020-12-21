Snow falls on Taiwan’s 2nd highest mountain

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Flakes fell on Snow Mountain, the second-highest mountain in Taiwan, during the winter solstice on Monday (Dec. 21).

Mountain guide Chuan Chiang-ching (全蔣清) on Monday morning shared to Facebook a video showing snow falling near the summit and three photos showing the area blanketed about one to two centimeters deep. From the video, it can be seen that the area from the cirque to the summit has been covered by a thin layer of white.

Shei-Pa National Park Headquarters Deputy Director Lin Wen-ho (林文和) said snow fell on the mountain early Monday morning due to sufficient moisture and as temperatures there dropped to below zero Celsius with intense northeasterly winds, according to CNA. The snowfall tapered off after the sun rose, Lin added.

The headquarters said that rules for mountain climbing in the park during snow season will apply from Jan. 4 to March 31. Mountaineering teams should keep themselves updated with the latest information about the mountains issued by the headquarters, follow the guidance of headquarters personnel, and be equipped with proper tools for snow climbing.



(Facebook, 全蔣清 video)



(Facebook, 全蔣清photos)