Snow falls on Taiwan’s 2nd highest mountain

Photos show summit covered 1-2 centimeters of snow

  218
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/21 18:52
(Facebook, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100003768951071" target="_blank">全蔣清</a> photo)

(Facebook, 全蔣清 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Flakes fell on Snow Mountain, the second-highest mountain in Taiwan, during the winter solstice on Monday (Dec. 21).

Mountain guide Chuan Chiang-ching (全蔣清) on Monday morning shared to Facebook a video showing snow falling near the summit and three photos showing the area blanketed about one to two centimeters deep. From the video, it can be seen that the area from the cirque to the summit has been covered by a thin layer of white.

Shei-Pa National Park Headquarters Deputy Director Lin Wen-ho (林文和) said snow fell on the mountain early Monday morning due to sufficient moisture and as temperatures there dropped to below zero Celsius with intense northeasterly winds, according to CNA. The snowfall tapered off after the sun rose, Lin added.

The headquarters said that rules for mountain climbing in the park during snow season will apply from Jan. 4 to March 31. Mountaineering teams should keep themselves updated with the latest information about the mountains issued by the headquarters, follow the guidance of headquarters personnel, and be equipped with proper tools for snow climbing.


(Facebook, 全蔣清 video)

(Facebook, 全蔣清photos)
Syue Mountain
Shei-Pa National Park Headquarters
Snow Mountain
Xueshan

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:42 GMT+08:00

