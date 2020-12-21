"The Father" featuring Anthony Hopkins to screen in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The family drama "The Father," which features Academy Award-winning actors Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Coleman, is scheduled to screen this March in Taiwan.

The tragic film is directed by French playwright Florian Zeller and adapted from his play of the same name. Hopkins plays a lead character named Anthony who suffers from Alzheimer's and refuses the help of his daughter, Anne, played by Olivia Colman.

"Outstanding! This will certainly go down as one of Hopkins' great screen performances," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Before coming to the big screen, the stage version of "The Father" was a success in Paris, London, and on Broadway, with Frank Langella in the leading role, earning him his fourth Tony Award.

On Dec. 13, the Boston Society of Film Critics handed its Best Actor Award to Hopkins, and Zeller received the Best New Filmmaker Award. This is the second time Hopkins received an award from the society, having won Best Supporting Actor with his performance as Dr. Hannibal Lecter in "The Silence of the Lambs" in 1991, which also won him an Oscar.

According to film distributor Cai Chang International, in the new movie, at age 82, the Oscar-winning Hopkins performs as Anthony, a man who has lived alone in a London flat for 30 years. When he begins to lose his mental faculties, he shuts the doors on everyone, including his beloved daughter, Anne, whose marriage is hitting rock bottom.

While Anne deals with frustration, Anthony tries to sort things out within his blurry memory. However, all these efforts seem to lead to more confusion and doubt in the family, said the film company.

"The Father" has already received nominations for the 2020 British Independent Film Awards in six major categories, such as Best Film, Best Actor, and Best Director.

"Hopkins' latest film is a tour de force and he joins the Oscar race for Best Actor," wrote Indiewire.

The film will screen this March in Taiwan.



