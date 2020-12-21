Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Israeli woman found dead near West Bank settlement

By  Associated Press
2020/12/21 16:27
Israeli woman found dead near West Bank settlement

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police were investigating on Monday after an Israeli woman was found dead in a forest near a West Bank settlement.

Police searched the forest near the settlement of Tal Menashe after her family reported her disappearance on Sunday. They said in a statement that the body was found with signs of violence.

Israeli media identified the deceased as Esther Horgen, 52, a mother of six from Tal Menashe.

The cause of death was not immediately clear, and police issued a gag order on all details of the investigation. Settler leaders said Horgen was killed in a Palestinian attack.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz wrote on Twitter that her death was “a despicable murder” and said Israeli forces were working to apprehend those responsible.

Nearly 500,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank, which Israel captured in the 1967 war. The Palestinians want the West Bank to be part of their future state and view the settlements as illegal and an obstacle to peace, a position shared by much of the international community.

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan