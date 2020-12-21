Alexa
Eluanbi best spot to see Taiwan's earliest sunrise on first day of 2021: CWB

Central Weather Bureau recommends people arrive 10 minutes before 6:35 a.m. for sunrise

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/21 16:09
Eluanbi Lighthouse

Eluanbi Lighthouse (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) announced on Monday (Dec. 21) that the ideal place to see the first rays of sunlight on the main island of Taiwan on New Year's Day is Eluanbi in the southern county of Pingtung, where the sun will rise at 6:35 a.m.

As for the outlying islands, Dongqing Village in Orchid Island, Taitung County is the best spot to enjoy Taiwan’s earliest sunrise on Jan 1, 2021, which will occur at 6:33 a.m., according to a CNA report.

According to the CWB, the latest sunset on Taiwan's main island on the last day of 2020 can be seen at 5:25 p.m. at Tainan’s Anping District, Kaohsiung’s Cijin Island, Pingtung’s Guanshan in Kenting National Park, and a few other locations.

The CWB reminded the public to arrive 10 minutes early so they can set up their cameras if they wish to take photos of the sun.
CWB
Eluanbi
Dongqing Village
Guanshan
sunset
sunrise
New Year's Day
New Year's Eve

