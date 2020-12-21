Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

TSMC supplier Entegris to ramp up investment in Taiwan

Investment reflects increased demand from chipmakers in Taiwan and broader Asia

  284
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/21 14:55
Entegris to expand manufacturing capacity in Taiwan (Entegris photo)

Entegris to expand manufacturing capacity in Taiwan (Entegris photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S.-based semiconductor material supplier Entegris (英特格) announced Sunday (Dec. 20) plans to increase its presence in Taiwan with an investment of US$200 million over the next three to five years.

The leading provider of advanced materials said in a press release that the construction of a new plant in Kaohsiung will begin in early 2021, and it will be slated for operations the same year. The 27,000 square-meter facility will be used to develop and create products critical to chipmakers, including filters for microcontamination control, gas delivery systems, and advanced chemistries.

Bertrand Loy, president and CEO of Entegris, said that the increased manufacturing capacity will allow the company to better respond to the needs of its customers in Taiwan. The move also serves to bolster supply security for its clients in the region while supplementing its operations in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and China.

Entegris has eyed recruiting an additional 200 workers with engineering and manufacturing backgrounds to its headcount in Taiwan, which currently stands at 300. Meanwhile, on its Hsinchu campus, the company plans to expand its Taiwan Technology Center for Research and Development (TTC), which it uses to work out solutions for its customers in the semiconductor industry.

Industry observers believe Entegris’ ramped-up investment in southern Taiwan is aimed primarily at better meeting the needs of its major client, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). The Entegris facility will be located near TSMC’s production base in Tainan, the center of its 5 nm and 3 nm process capacity, reported CNA.
semiconductor
TSMC
nm process
Entegris
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
chipmakers

RELATED ARTICLES

Global semiconductor shortage puts pressure on tech supply chain
Global semiconductor shortage puts pressure on tech supply chain
2020/12/18 15:04
TSMC reportedly ending discounts, increasing wafer prices
TSMC reportedly ending discounts, increasing wafer prices
2020/12/18 12:37
Former TSMC exec to join China's SMIC after Wuhan Hongxin abyss
Former TSMC exec to join China's SMIC after Wuhan Hongxin abyss
2020/12/16 17:59
TSMC buys land in north Phoenix for US$89 million
TSMC buys land in north Phoenix for US$89 million
2020/12/15 14:48
Reduced TSMC 5 nm chip output not from low iPhone 12 demand: Analyst
Reduced TSMC 5 nm chip output not from low iPhone 12 demand: Analyst
2020/12/14 15:01

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan