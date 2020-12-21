Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Walton's career-high 22 leads Colorado past Washington 92-69

By  Associated Press
2020/12/21 13:21
Walton's career-high 22 leads Colorado past Washington 92-69

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dallas Walton scored a career-high 22 points, leading five into double figures and Colorado breezed past Washington 92-69 Sunday night at the Far West Classic.

Walton was 6-for-7 shooting and made all 10 free throws for Colorado (5-1) to notch the first 20-point game of his career and reached double figures for the third straight game.

Though both teams compete in the Pacific-12 Conference, Sunday's game did not count in conference standings.

Jeriah Horne added 16 points, D'Shawn Schwartz 13, Keeshawn Barthelmy and Maddox Daniels 10 each. The Buffs took a 52-30 lead at halftime, the most points in a first half since 57 against Northern Arizona in 2012.

Colorado shot 60% in the first half, finishing the game at 48%, making 29 of 60 field goals with 21 assists.

Riley Sorn led the Huskies with 16 points, Nate Pryor scored 15, Marcus Tsohonis added 14 and Quade Green 12. Washington (1-6) shot 43% (27 of 63).

Colorado put together an 11-1 run just past the halfway point of the second half, extending its lead to 36 points, 88-52.

This is a breakout season for Walton, who has scored 46 points in Colorado's last 3 games. He scored 45 in 28 games last season.

Colorado faces Grand Canyon Tuesday in the Far West Classic. Washington meets San Francisco.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan