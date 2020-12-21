HR Asia Announces Singapore’s Best Companies to Work for in Asia

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 21 December 2020 - In a year marked by a pandemic and continued global uncertainty, 32 companies across Singapore have been named among HR Asia's Best Companies to Work for in Asia.

HR Asia's Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards recognises companies that have shown world-class employee engagement and workplace excellence, while displaying demonstrable empathy and care for their employees.

The awards is Asia's largest, covering over 300 thousand employees across 11 markets. Employees rate their employers using the proprietary Total Engagement Assessment Model (TEAM) survey, which covers collective consciousness, workplace sentiment, and team dynamics -- making the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards the only awards programme that is entirely employee driven.

In Singapore, over 180 companies were shortlisted, with the final 32 named as winners. Award winners include six-time consecutive winner Far East Organization, four-time consecutive winners British American Tobacco, Mazars LLP, and Mundipharma Singapore, three-time consecutive winner Borouge Pte Ltd and SAS Institute Pte Ltd, as well as the two-time consecutive winners City Developments Limited, Coach Singapore Pte Ltd, Evonik (SEA) Pte Ltd, NTUC First Campus Co-operative Ltd, Sanofi and Zuellig Pharma Singapore.

"The survey in Singapore this year has once again highlighted the leading role played by Singaporean companies in promoting employee welfare and engagement. Singaporean companies consistently score higher than regional peers in such areas as group dynamics and team cohesion; and this year is no different", said William Ng, group publisher and editor-in-chief of Business Media International, the publisher of HR Asia.

"In times like these, we ask the all-important question: what separates the absolute best of employers from the good ones? Over the past 11 years of running Asia's largest HR media brand, and 7 of those years surveying thousands of companies and millions of employees for the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia®; we distilled the shortlist of answers to only one: empathy," added Ng.

This year, 6 Singaporean companies also won the WeCare™ certification, which is given out along with the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020. They are Baxter Healthcare (Asia) Pte. Ltd., Borouge Pte Ltd, Certis, Johnson and Johnson Pte Ltd, Lazada Singapore Pte Ltd, and SAS Institute Pte Ltd.

WORDS OF WISDOM

The award recipients had these to say:

"We are honoured to receive this double recognition, a testament to the dedication of our employees, united by a sense of purpose. As a leading healthcare company, we feel fortunate to have built a resilient, high performing and future-ready organization well-positioned to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19." -- Joanna Yao, Vice President, Southeast Asia Cluster, Baxter Healthcare (Asia) Pte. Ltd.

"Receiving this esteemed Best Employer award for the third consecutive year is commendable and reinforces Borouge's standing as a people centric organisation committed to developing our people to reach their full potential. Winning the Most Caring Company award is also a reaffirmation of our efforts and dedication to the safety and wellbeing of our employees throughout the pandemic period." -- Asmaa Naser Ahmed Saleh Alkindi, VP Human Resource & Admin, Asia Pacific, Borouge Pte Ltd.

"This award belongs to everyone in the Certis family. At Certis, we are passionate about making a difference and I would like to thank all our dedicated women and men for bringing their best to work every single day." -- Tan Toi Chia, Senior Vice President, Head, Group HR, Corporate Planning, Communications and Marketing of Certis.

"Our passion for improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve applies just as much to our employees. Here at Cigna, we firmly believe in Whole Person Health, a healthy work-life balance, and personal growth." -- April Chang, Country Manager & CEO of Cigna Singapore.

"Winning this award for the second consecutive year is testament to management's continual efforts in improving human resource initiatives. By engaging and distilling feedback from our employees, we put in place progressive policies and practices that resonate with them and are imperative to the organisation's success." -- Steven Tan, Chief Human Resource Officer, City Developments Limited.

"At Tapestry, we are committed to create an equitable and engaging workplace where our Talents thrive. We embrace the exploration of individuality and invest in helping our employees grow both personally and professionally." -- Campbell O'Shea, General Manager, SEA & ANZ, Coach Singapore Pte Ltd.

"At Evonik, we continuously strive to create an enjoyable working atmosphere, where our employees are offered personal and professional development guided by a strong emphasis on diversity, entrepreneurship, and team spirit. Winning the HR Asia Award is a great honor in recognition of those efforts." -- Eunice Kong, Vice President of HR, Asia Pacific South, Evonik (SEA) Pte Ltd.

"We are honoured and take pride to receive this award which will enhance further our KM brand presence, my great appreciation to our employees' effort to make our company a great place to work. This is a great encouragement and motivation for our team." -- Osafumi Kawamura, MD of Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia Pte Ltd.

"We are thankful that the hard work Lazada has placed to care for our employees who struggled during Covid-19 as well as the progress we have made thus far have been recognized. We will continue to accelerate the future talents of digital commerce in Singapore and Southeast Asia by being the heart of enablement and inspiration." -- Lazada Singapore Pte Ltd.

"I'm very proud to announce that Mazars in Singapore has been awarded the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for Award, for the 4th consecutive year (2017-2020)! This award is a testament to our practices as an international audit, tax and advisory firm -- we encourage our Mazarians to celebrate their individuality and cultivate a pioneering spirit in all that they do as one team." -- Rick Chan, Managing Partner, Mazars LLP.

"MindChamps is truly honoured to be recognised as one Singapore's best companies to work for. This is a clear testament of the power of our Founder's vision and our team's collective alignment for a workplace culture that is driven to bring our unique 3 Minds education movement to discover the champion in every child for a better tomorrow." -- Ms Michelle Peh, Chief Brand Officer & Global Group General Manager, MindChamps PreSchool Limited.

"Nu Skin Singapore is honoured to be recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Singapore. This award affirms our efforts in creating a workplace culture where employees feel connected and engaged." -- Neo Chiou Yee, General Manager, Nu Skin Enterprises Singapore Pte Ltd.

"I am delighted to see our wonderful PRPL team recognized for the commitment and passion they bring to the workplace, whether at the plant or the home office, so that we can be 'at our best everyday'." -- Maeve Lynch, Plant General Manager -- Singapore, Pacific Refreshments Pte Ltd.

"Sanofi is there beside people in need. We aim to protect, enable and support people facing health challenges, so they can live life to its full potential. We build a strong organizational culture that comprises our people's shared values, beliefs and behaviors to make Sanofi an employer of choice and a great place to work." -- Priscilla Lim, Asia HR Head, Sanofi.

"We are thrilled to accept this award recognising Stratacache Asia-Pacific as an employer of choice. Having only established our headquarters here in April 2019, this award is testament to the progress we have made towards our vision to build an exemplary organisation." -- Manish Kumar, Managing Director -- APAC, Stratacache Asia Pacific.

"The cornerstone of Zuellig Pharma is our 12,000 employees working across the region. Their health, wellbeing and expertise are vital for the success of our business. Central to this success is recognising and rewarding the hard work our employees are doing to make healthcare more accessible." -- John Graham, CEO, Zuellig Pharma Singapore.





