Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Number of Hongkongers seeking residency in Taiwan reaches record high

Exodus reflects Hongkongers' weariness towards city's political instability

  604
By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/21 11:59
MAC Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (DPP photo)

MAC Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (DPP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of Hongkongers applying for residency in Taiwan this year has reached a record high, amounting to an exodus from the Beijing-controlled territory.

From January to October, a total of 7,474 Hongkongers applied for Taiwanese residency, which is significantly higher than the previous year's total, stated Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正), deputy minister of the Mainland Affairs Council. In 2019, 5,858 people from Hong Kong sought resident permits in Taiwan.

Only a handful of Hongkongers have been allowed to come to Taiwan due to the strict travel restrictions imposed by authorities in light of the ongoing pandemic. Only dependents and those who need to fulfill work assignments or business contracts are allowed into the country, according to Chiu.

The deputy minister predicted that there would be more Hongkongers seeking to move to Taiwan once social mobility returns to normal.

“We need to be proactive and support them with institutional arrangements. This is our pending assignment,” noted Chiu. The government will work with civil groups and academia on refining legislation and systems, he said, adding that “This is what ‘stand with Hong Kong’ means.”

Wu Jie-min (吳介民), a researcher from Academia Sinica, argued that Hong Kong is currently “under undeclared martial law.” Taiwan can be a node of information, logistics, and networks as the international community takes action to support Hong Kong, he observed.

The government should consider the transition of Hong Kong’s status in the post-pandemic era, said Wu. He added that it is also important to seek a new discourse for the development of Taiwan as a nation.

Number of Hongkongers seeking residency in Taiwan reaches record high
Researcher Wu Jie-min (Democratic Progressive Party photo)

Chiang Min-yen (江旻諺), secretary-general of the Taiwan Citizen Front (台灣公民陣線), which has been calling on the government to mull a refugee law, said the government should develop a systematic approach to provide assistance to Hong Kong’s pro-democracy activists and protesters.
Hong Kong
national security law
One Country Two Systems
Taiwan-Hong Kong ties
MAC
Chiu Chui-cheng
Wu Jie-min
Taiwan Citizen Front
cross-strait relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Anti-China, anti-Taiwan feelings bad for cross-strait ties: panel
Anti-China, anti-Taiwan feelings bad for cross-strait ties: panel
2020/12/20 10:10
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill
2020/12/19 14:21
German MP sports T-shirt supporting Taiwan
German MP sports T-shirt supporting Taiwan
2020/12/17 17:09
Hong Konger applications for Taiwan residency via investment down from 2019
Hong Konger applications for Taiwan residency via investment down from 2019
2020/12/15 10:00
85% of citizens in Taiwan identify as Taiwanese, 8.7% as Chinese
85% of citizens in Taiwan identify as Taiwanese, 8.7% as Chinese
2020/12/11 11:27

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan