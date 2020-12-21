Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bryant lifts Georgia Southern over Carver College 119-43

By  Associated Press
2020/12/21 11:10
Bryant lifts Georgia Southern over Carver College 119-43

MIAMI (AP) — Cam Bryant scored a career-high 29 points as Georgia Southern easily beat Carver College 119-43 on Sunday night.

Ralueke Orizu had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Georgia Southern (6-2). Prince Toyambi added 13 points and nine rebounds. JeMar Lincoln had 12 points. Carver added nine rebounds and and two assists.

Georgia Southern is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season and shot 75% from the field in the first half, making 11 of its first 12 shots to lead 62-22 at the break.

Antwon Ferrell had 12 points for the Cougars of the NCCAA, whose season-opening losing streak reached 14 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan