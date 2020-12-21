Alexa
Shabazz carries San Francisco past Grand Canyon 68-65

By  Associated Press
2020/12/21 11:02
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Khalil Shabazz had 22 points as San Francisco held off Grand Canyon 68-65 at the Far West Classic on Sunday.

Jamaree Bouyea scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half for San Francisco (6-4). Julian Rishwain added 11 points and made two free throws with 47 seconds left for an eight-point Dons lead.

It was just enough as Grand Canyon closed with three straight field goals.

Asbjorn Midtgaard had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Antelopes (4-2). Oscar Frayer added 14 points. Alessandro Lever had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:37 GMT+08:00

