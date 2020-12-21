Alexa
Williams leads St. John’s past Georgetown 94-83

By  Associated Press
2020/12/21 10:54
NEW YORK (AP) — Greg Williams Jr. scored a career-high 26 points as St. John’s beat Georgetown 94-83 on Sunday night, ending a three-game skid.

Williams shot 4 for 6 from behind the arc. Julian Champagnie, the Big East Conference leading scorer, added 20 points and also hit four 3-pointers. Champagnie added nine rebounds as the Red Storm avenged a three-point loss to the Hoyas a week earlier.

Vince Cole had 17 points for St. John’s (6-4, 1-3 Big East). Isaih Moore added 12 points and Posh Alexander 10.

Jahvon Blair had 25 points and six assists for the Hoyas (3-4, 1-2). Donald Carey added 19 points, making five 3-pointers. Qudus Wahab had 12 points before fouling out.

St. John's took control with an 18-5 run over four-plus minutes midway through the second half, building a 76-57 lead. Moore and Alexander scored seven and six points, respectively, during the surge when the Red Storm made seven of 10 shots. The Hoyas, over the same span, were 1-for-9 shooting, 1-for-5 from deep.

The game was the 118th meeting between the two charter Big East members and the first on the Queens campus since the 1980-81 season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:36 GMT+08:00

