Walker scores 27 to lift Air Force past Nevada 68-66

By  Associated Press
2020/12/21 10:49
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A.J. Walker had a career-high 27 points and made two free throws with 14 seconds left as Air Force narrowly beat Nevada 68-66 on Sunday.

It was the first-ever win for Air Force at Reno.

Chris Joyce scored five straight points for Air Force — on a 3-pointer to take the lead and then two free throws — to build a 61-57 edge at 1:34 the Wolf Pack could not overcome.

Joyce finished with 18 points for Air Force (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West Conference). Keaton Van Soelen added six points and six assists.

Zane Meeks had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Wolf Pack (6-3, 1-1). Grant Sherfield added 10 points. Warren Washington had eight points and 12 rebounds. The Wolf Pack was held to 2-for-24 shooting from distance.

Nevada had defeated Air Force 74-57 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

