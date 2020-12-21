Over 14,000 Participants Overcome Health Inertia to Run 600,000 Kilometers in Herbalife Nutrition’s 40th Anniversary Virtual Run across Asia Pacific

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 21 December 2020 - Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, has wrapped up its 40th Anniversary Virtual Run in Asia Pacific. Held from November 1 to December 6, the run saw more than 14,000 participants from the public, as well as Herbalife Nutrition members and employees, overcoming their health inertia to run a total distance of close to 600,000 kilometers across Asia Pacific.

"We were staggered by the total distance achieved by our 40th Anniversary Virtual Run participants, which is equivalent to running around the world 15 times! It is heartening to see Asia Pacific consumers, as well as our employees and members get moving again in this way, after months of sedentary living under lockdown and movement control measures," said Stephen Conchie, senior vice president and managing director, Herbalife Nutrition Asia Pacific. "Many of them have taken the first steps to run for their health, and rallied their family and friends to do likewise. We hope that this will help restart their healthy living momentum."

As the highlight activity of the Company's Get Moving With Good Nutrition campaign, the Virtual Run was also held in conjunction with the celebration of Herbalife Nutrition's 40-year track record of bringing good nutrition, and promoting a healthy, active lifestyle. During the Virtual Run, participants tracked their actual running via compatible mobile apps and devices, and received a limited edition Herbalife Nutrition 40th Anniversary Virtual Run medal and an e-certificate upon completion of their distance goals.

The Virtual Run raised more than US$61,000 for Herbalife Nutrition Foundation, to help provide nutrition for less privileged children through the Casa Herbalife Nutrition program.

Get Moving With Good Nutrition Campaign

Herbalife Nutrition's inaugural Get Moving With Good Nutrition campaign was held from October and to early December, to break health inertia across the Asia Pacific, inspire healthy active living, and foster communities that support one another on their healthy living journeys. The campaign centered upon the the Virtual Run as its highlight activity, supported by the Herbalife Nutrition Asia Pacific eWellness Tour, expert-led online fit sessions and nutrition talks.

As one of the other key activities, the Herbalife Nutrition Asia Pacific eWellness Tour saw the Company's experts from its Nutrition Advisory Board and leaders in the nutrition and healthcare community discuss key health issues such as obesity, non-communicable diseases and the role of public nutrition education, and potential solutions to address them. There was clear consensus among the participants that effective outcomes in the longer term require stronger collaboration between healthcare professionals (HCPs) and nutrition companies, as well as ideas for more innovative and impactful public private partnerships.

