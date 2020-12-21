Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Agnew scores 16 to carry UTEP past Benedictine Mesa 79-59

By  Associated Press
2020/12/21 09:34
Agnew scores 16 to carry UTEP past Benedictine Mesa 79-59

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Christian Agnew came off the bench to score 16 points to lift UTEP to a 79-59 win over Benedictine Mesa on Sunday.

Tydus Verhoeven had a career-high 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for UTEP (4-2). Bryson Williams added nine points and eight rebounds.

Souley Boum, whose 22 points per game leads the Miners, scored 7 points in 19 minutes.

Nick Sessions had 13 points and nine rebounds for the NAIA Redhawks. Treviance Carolina added 11 points and six rebounds. Austin Denham had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan