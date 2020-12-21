Alexa
Alvarado’s career-high 29 lead Georgia Tech over Delaware St

By  Associated Press
2020/12/21 09:25
ATLANTA (AP) — Jose Alvarado scored 17 of his career-high 29 points in the second half to help Georgia Tech beat Delaware State 97-69 on Sunday.

Alvarado made 11 of 14 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and sank all three of his free throws for the Yellow Jackets (4-3). Moses Wright scored 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting, Khalid Moore added 11 points and Jordan Usher had 10 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Myles Carter led the Hornets (0-3) with 17 points and Dominik Fragala scored 10.

Georgia Tech had an 11-point lead in the first half and led by 10 at the break. Delaware State closed within 45-39 early in second half, and then Georgia Tech went on a 31-5 run, capped by 20 straight points within a four-minute span, to lead 76-44 before the 11-minute mark.

Georgia Tech made 33 of 60 shots from the field (55%).

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:35 GMT+08:00

