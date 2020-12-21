Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Kirk's triple-double lifts UIC past Oakland 90-73

By  Associated Press
2020/12/21 09:08
Kirk's triple-double lifts UIC past Oakland 90-73

CHICAGO (AP) — Teyvion Kirk scored 22 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished 11 assists for the third triple double in program history, carrying Illinois-Chicago to a 90-73 win over Oakland on Sunday.

Kirk pulled down a defensive board with just under seven minutes remaining to notch the triple-double.

Rob Howard scored a career-high 23 points and had eight rebounds for Illinois-Chicago (5-2), starting Horizon League play 2-0 for the first time since the 2007-08 season. Jamie Ahale added 17 points. Michael Diggins had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

RayQuawndis Mitchell, the Flames’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 13 points per game, had only 5, shooting 1-for-5 from 3-point range.

Rashad Williams had 20 points for the Golden Grizzlies (0-9, 0-2). Daniel Oladapo added 19 points and 18 rebounds. Trey Townsend had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Moore had 10 points and 10 assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan