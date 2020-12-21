Alexa
Lewis lifts James Madison past Alice Lloyd College 98-55

By  Associated Press
2020/12/21 09:22
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Matt Lewis scored 29 points as James Madison easily defeated Alice Lloyd College 98-55 on Sunday.

Michael Christmas added 12 points for James Madison (3-2). Julien Wooden added 11 points. Terrence Edwards had nine points, six rebounds and eight assists.

Bryce Slone had 17 points for the NAIA Eagles. Jared Strickland added 11 points.

James Madison was to face 3-1 Florida on the road on Tuesday, but the game is one of several that has been postponed by the Gators.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:35 GMT+08:00

