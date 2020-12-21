Alexa
First snow falls atop Taiwan's Yushan during Dongzhi

Taiwan sees first snowfall on first day of winter

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/21 09:32
Hikers seen climbing on Yushan as the first snow of the winter falls. (Pan Chun-hung photo) 

Hikers seen climbing on Yushan as the first snow of the winter falls. (Pan Chun-hung photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Snow started falling on Taiwan's Yushan starting at 8:20 a.m. this morning (Dec. 21), marking the first winter snowfall and the first day of winter, which in Taiwan is called Dongzhi (冬至, extreme of winter).

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), it began snowing at 8:20 a.m. this morning at the Yushan weather station. Accumulation at present has reached 0.5 centimeters and the temperature has dropped down to minus 3.1 degrees Celsius.

Today is the Dongzhi Festival or winter solstice, the peak of winter based on the lunisolar calendar. During the Dongzhi Festival, Taiwanese traditionally make tangyuan (湯圓, soup dumplings), which are balls of glutinous rice boiled in a sweet soup, to symbolize reunion, completeness, and their consumption ensures a smooth and peaceful new year.

First snow of winter at Yushan weather station. (CWB photo)

First snow of winter at Yushan weather station. (CWB photo)
Updated : 2020-12-21 20:34 GMT+08:00

