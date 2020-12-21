Alexa
Umude lifts South Dakota over NAIA Mount Marty 84-44

By  Associated Press
2020/12/21 08:50
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Stanley Umude scored 21 points with eight rebounds as South Dakota easily beat Mount Marty 84-44 on Sunday.

Umude is the Summit League's top scorer and was 8-for-11 shooting in 23 minutes. A.J. Plitzuweit had 13 points for South Dakota (2-6). Mason Archambault added 11 points off the bench. Damani Hayes had eight rebounds and four points.

Allen Wilson had 12 points for the NAIA Lancers, the only Mount Marty player in double figures. Jonah Larson added six points and eight rebounds.

The Summit League opener is next for South Dakota, taking on Denver in back-to-back games Jan. 2-3.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:34 GMT+08:00

