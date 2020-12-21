Alexa
Jones inactive, McCoy to start at QB for Giants vs. Browns

By  Associated Press
2020/12/21 08:19
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is officially inactive and Colt McCoy will start in his place for New York on Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns.

Jones is dealing with ankle and hamstring issues, and was listed as questionable for the game.

McCoy, who started 21 games for the Browns from 2010-13, will start against his former team.

Rookie cornerback Darnay Holmes, New York's nickelback, is out for the second straight game.

Wide receiver Dante Pettis, guard Kyle Murphy, tackle Jackson Barton, defensive end R.J. McIntosh and linebacker T.J. Brunson are also out for the Giants.

The Giants also go into the game without James Bradberry, their best cornerback. He had a close contact with an individual who tested positive, and was placed on the COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday and is sidelined. Giants tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens, fired as the Browns' head coach after last season, will call the plays for New York's offense.

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward was questionable with a groin injury, but will play.

Starting right guard Wyatt Teller is out with an ankle injury suffered Monday night against Baltimore. Also inactive are: wide receiver Marvin Hall, safety Andre Sendejo, defensive end Joe Jackson, linebacker Mack Wilson and cornerback Robert Jackson.

Wilson appears to be a healthy scratch after not appearing on the injury report. Rookie Jacob Phillips takes his spot at weakside linebacker, while Sheldrick Redwine will start for Sendejo.

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:33 GMT+08:00

