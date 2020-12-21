Alexa
Jackson leads UTSA over Our Lady of the Lake 102-70

By  Associated Press
2020/12/21 07:31
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson had 25 points as UTSA rolled past Our Lady of the Lake 102-70 on Sunday.

Jacob Germany had 19 points for UTSA (3-3). Luka Barisic added 14 points. Keaton Wallace had 13 points.

It was the first time this season UTSA scored at least 100 points.

Ethan White had 14 points for the Saints. Jordan Embry added 14 points. Ruben Monzon had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:33 GMT+08:00

