James carries North Alabama over Freed-Hardeman 82-56

By  Associated Press
2020/12/21 07:30
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Mervin James had 20 points and 11 rebounds as North Alabama easily beat Freed-Hardeman 82-56 on Sunday.

Emanuel Littles had 14 points and 17 rebounds for North Alabama (4-2). Jamari Blackmon added 14 points. Payton Youngblood had 11 points.

Jeremiah Alexander had 18 points and seven rebounds for Freed-Hardeman. Kortland Martin added 16 points.

