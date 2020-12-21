Alexa
Former SWC rivals TCU, Arkansas to meet in Texas Bowl

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/21 07:45
Arkansas (3-7 SEC) vs. TCU (6-4, 5-4 Big 12), Dec. 31, 8 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Houston

TOP PLAYERS

Arkansas: Senior quarterback Feleipe Franks has thrown for 2,107 yards and 17 touchdowns, with four interceptions.

TCU: Sophomore quarterback Max Duggan threw for 1,795 yards and 10 touchdowns, with four interceptions.

NOTABLE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks are on a four-game losing streak, including a 52-3 rout at the hands of No. 1 Alabama in their last game. They won only three games.

TCU: The Horned Frogs are on a three-game winning streak. They won five of their final six games after losing three of their first four.

LAST TIME

TCU beat Arkansas 28-7 in 2017. The Razorbacks are 44-24-2 all-time against their former Southwest Conference rivals.

BOWL HISTORY

Arkansas: The Razorbacks are in a bowl for the first time since 2016 and in the Texas Bowl for the second time. They are 15-24-3 overall in the postseason.

TCU: The Horned Frogs are in the Texas Bowl for the second time and are in a bowl for the 20th time in 23 seasons. They are 17-16-1 overall in bowl games.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:32 GMT+08:00

