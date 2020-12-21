Alexa
Gasparilla Bowl pits UAB against slumping South Carolina

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/21 07:23
UAB (6-3, 3-1 Conference USA) vs. South Carolina (2-8, 2-8 Southeastern Conference), Saturday, noon (ABC)

LOCATION: Tampa, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

UAB: RB Spencer Brown, 186 carries, 889 yards, 10 TDs

South Carolina: RB Kevin Harris, 185 carries, 1,138 yards, 15 TDs

NOTABLE

UAB: The Blazers earned their second straight Conference USA title by defeating Marshall 22-13 in the league championship game Friday. Brown rushed for 149 yards in that contest and has been named Conference USA championship game MVP each of the last two years.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks fired coach Will Muschamp during a six-game skid that closed their regular season. Those six losses were decided by an average margin of 24.8 points. Mike Bobo served as interim coach for South Carolina’s final three regular-season games.

LAST TIME

South Carolina beat UAB 49-6 in 2012.

BOWL HISTORY

UAB: Fifth bowl appearance. UAB owns a 1-3 bowl record and lost 31-17 to Appalachian State in last season’s New Orleans Bowl.

South Carolina: Twenty-fourth bowl appearance. South Carolina owns a 9-14 bowl record. Its most recent bowl appearance was a 28-0 loss to Virginia in the 2018 Belk Bowl.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:32 GMT+08:00

