Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Carter's 29 & 15 lift No. 13 Miss St women to 72-49 win

By  Associated Press
2020/12/21 07:46
Carter's 29 & 15 lift No. 13 Miss St women to 72-49 win

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jessika Carter scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and No. 13 Mississippi State rolled to a 72-49 win over Central Arkansas on Sunday.

Carter was 12-of-16 shooting.

The Bulldogs (5-1) had a 17-3 run in the first quarter, taking a 22-10 lead after Jalisa Outlaw knocked down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for the Bears.

Then they limited the Bears to four points in the second quarter — all free throws — to open a 41-14 lead at the break. Central Arkansas was 0 for 12 from the field and then missed its first two shots of the third quarter.

Outlaw led Central Arkansas (2-6) with 19 points. She was 2 of 9 from the field but 14 of 15 from the foul line. The Bears finished at 23% (12 of 53) from the field but 22 of 24 from the line.

Mississippi State is scheduled to open Southeastern Conference play at Georgia on New Year's Eve.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan