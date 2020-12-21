Carter's 29 & 15 lift No. 13 Miss St women to 72-49 win

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jessika Carter scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and No. 13 Mississippi State rolled to a 72-49 win over Central Arkansas on Sunday.

Carter was 12-of-16 shooting.

The Bulldogs (5-1) had a 17-3 run in the first quarter, taking a 22-10 lead after Jalisa Outlaw knocked down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for the Bears.

Then they limited the Bears to four points in the second quarter — all free throws — to open a 41-14 lead at the break. Central Arkansas was 0 for 12 from the field and then missed its first two shots of the third quarter.

Outlaw led Central Arkansas (2-6) with 19 points. She was 2 of 9 from the field but 14 of 15 from the foul line. The Bears finished at 23% (12 of 53) from the field but 22 of 24 from the line.

Mississippi State is scheduled to open Southeastern Conference play at Georgia on New Year's Eve.

___

