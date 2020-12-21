Out of NY6, No. 7 Indiana faces Ole Miss in Outback Bowl

Alexa
By The Associated Press, Associated Press
No. 7 Indiana (6-1, Big Ten) vs. Mississippi (4-5), Jan. 2, 12:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Tampa, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Indiana: WR Ty Fryfogle, 34 catches for 687 yards and seven TDs

Mississippi: QB Matt Corral, 2,995 yards passing and 469 rushing

NOTABLE

Indiana: The Hoosiers were left out of the New Year's Six games, but they'll have a chance to face a Southeastern Conference team in a Florida bowl. Indiana lost quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to a late-season injury, but Jack Tuttle led the Hoosiers to a win over Wisconsin. Indiana's lone loss was by seven at playoff-bound Ohio State.

Mississippi: The Rebels are without WR Elijah Moore, who decided to begin preparing for the NFL Draft. It hasn't been a great season for Ole Miss under new coach Lane Kiffin, but the Rebels did put up 48 points against Alabama in an October loss.

LAST TIME

This will be the first meeting between these two teams.

BOWL HISTORY

Indiana: First appearance in the Outback Bowl, 13th bowl appearance overall. Indiana owns a 3-9 bowl record and lost 23-22 to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl Jan. 2, 2020.

Mississippi: First appearance in the Outback Bowl, 37th bowl appearance overall. Mississippi owns a 23-13 bowl record and beat Oklahoma State 48-20 in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2016.

