Hemphill scores 21 to lift Drake over Chicago St. 111-67

By  Associated Press
2020/12/21 06:26
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Shanquan Hemphill had 21 points as Drake improved to 8-0 and matched the 1970-71 team for the best start in school history, rolling past Chicago State 111-67 on Sunday.

Hemphill hit 9 of 10 shots.

Darnell Brodie had 14 points and nine rebounds for Drake. D.J. Wilkins added 14 points. Roman Penn had 12 points and seven assists.

It was the first time this season Drake scored at least 100 points.

Levelle Zeigler had 18 points for the Cougars (0-9). Coreyoun Rushin added 17 points and nine rebounds. Xavier Johnson had 15 points.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:30 GMT+08:00

