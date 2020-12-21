Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Horvath scores 27 to lead UMBC over Albany 65-60

By  Associated Press
2020/12/21 06:05
Horvath scores 27 to lead UMBC over Albany 65-60

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Brandon Horvath had a career-high 27 points as Maryland-Baltimore County edged past Albany 65-60 on Sunday.

Daniel Akin had 10 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Maryland-Baltimore County (6-1, 2-0 America East Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive win.

Kellon Taylor had 11 points for the Great Danes (0-2, 0-2). Antonio Rizzuto added 11 points. Jamel Horton had 10 points.

Cameron Healy had three points despite coming into the contest as the Great Danes’ second leading scorer at 13.0 points per game. He made 20% from beyond the arc (1 of 5).

The Retrievers improve to 2-0 against the Great Danes this season. Maryland-Baltimore County defeated Albany 65-64 last Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan