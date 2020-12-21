Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Stony Brook tops Binghamton 80-70 in OT

By  Associated Press
2020/12/21 06:10
Stony Brook tops Binghamton 80-70 in OT

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Tykei Greene and Frankie Policelli scored 16 points apiece as Stony Brook beat Binghamton 80-70 in overtime on Sunday. Juan Felix Rodriguez and Omar Habwe each added 14 points for the Seawolves. Mouhamadou Gueye chipped in 10.

George Tinsley had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Bearcats (0-5, 0-2 America East Conference). Dan Petcash added 14 points. Brenton Mills had 14 points.

The Seawolves improve to 2-0 against the Bearcats on the season. Stony Brook (4-4, 2-0) defeated Binghamton 73-59 last Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan