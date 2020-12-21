Alexa
Love leads Wright St. over Detroit 85-72

By  Associated Press
2020/12/21 05:51
DETROIT (AP) — Loudon Love had 26 points and 13 rebounds as Wright State beat Detroit Mercy 85-72 on Sunday. Grant Basile added 21 points for the Raiders. Basile also had eight rebounds.

Jaylon Hall had 15 points and six rebounds for Wright State (4-1, 2-0 Horizon League), which earned its fourth straight victory. Tanner Holden added 15 points and six rebounds.

Bul Kuol scored a career-high 21 points for the Titans (1-5, 0-2). Matt Johnson tied a career high with 20 points and had six rebounds. Antoine Davis had 10 points and six assists.

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Titans for the season. Wright State. defeated Detroit Mercy 93-70 last Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:30 GMT+08:00

