Enoh lifts Marist over Manhattan 72-67 in OT

By  Associated Press
2020/12/21 05:58
Enoh lifts Marist over Manhattan 72-67 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Enoh had 11 points and 15 rebounds to lift Marist to a 72-67 overtime win over Manhattan on Sunday.

Ricardo Wright had 18 points for Marist (5-1, 3-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), including a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in the second half to force overtime. Raheim Sullivan added 13 points. Jordan Jones had three blocks.

Anthony Nelson had 23 points for the Jaspers (1-3, 1-3). Jason Douglas-Stanley added 19 points. Marques Watson had eight rebounds.

The Red Foxes improve to 2-0 against the Jaspers this season. Marist defeated Manhattan 61-39 last Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:30 GMT+08:00

