Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Williams lifts Marshall over Robert Morris 85-71

By  Associated Press
2020/12/21 05:42
Williams lifts Marshall over Robert Morris 85-71

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jannson Williams tied his career high with 24 points as Marshall beat Robert Morris 85-71 on Sunday.

Taevion Kinsey had 17 points for Marshall (5-1). Obinna Anochili-Killen added 15 points. Jarrod West had 14 points.

AJ Bramah had 16 points for the Colonials (1-2). Jon Williams added 15 points. Kahliel Spear had 13 points.

Marshall plays UNC-Asheville at home on Tuesday. Robert Morris matches up against Cleveland St. at home on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan