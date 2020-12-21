Alexa
Ezikpe, Reece lift Old Dominion over Northeastern 66-62

By  Associated Press
2020/12/21 05:34
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kalu Ezikpe had 17 points as Old Dominion narrowly defeated Northeastern 66-62 on Sunday. Joe Reece added 11 points for the Monarchs, and Malik Curry chipped in 10 points.

Shaquille Walters had 17 points for the Huskies (1-3). Coleman Stucke added 12 points. Tyson Walker had 10 points.

Old Dominion (3-2) plays Virginia Wesleyan at home on Tuesday. Northeastern plays Georgia on the road on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:29 GMT+08:00

