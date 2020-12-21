Alexa
Freshman Cardoso nets 24, No. 18 Orange women top BC 83-70

By  Associated Press
2020/12/21 05:34
CHESTNUT HILLS, Mass. (AP) — Freshman Kamilla Cardoso scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and No. 18 Syracuse defeated Boston College 83-70 on Sunday despite the absence of star point guard Tiana Mangakahia.

Mangakahia sat out with a left foot injury after getting hurt against Miami on Dec. 10, Mangakahia, who missed last season while being treated for breast cancer, was limited to three points in the loss to North Carolina on Thursday.

Freshman Kiara Fisher started at point guard and scored three points but her 6-foot-7 classmate picked up the slack.

Cardoso scored 14 points in the first quarter as the Eagles raced to a 31-15 lead.

BC got within 44-35 by scoring the last nine points of the first half but Syracuse scored the first six of the third quarter. Twice late in the third quarter, the Eagles cut the deficit to single figures but the lead was double figures throughout the fourth quarter.

Kiara Lewis scored 20 points, 14 in the second half, with eight assists for Syracuse (5-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Priscilla Williams added 14, 11 after the break.

Cardoso made her first eight shots and the Orange finished at 54% for the game. Emily Engstler grabbed 11 rebounds and Digna Strautmane 10 as Syracuse had a 42-35 edge on the boards. The Orange had 23 turnovers.

Taylor Soule scored 20 points and Ford 19 with 12 rebounds for the Eagles (4-3, 0-3), who shot 30%.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:29 GMT+08:00

