Gholston lifts Milwaukee over Green Bay 74-62

By  Associated Press
2020/12/21 05:46
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — DeAndre Gholston had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Milwaukee to a 74-62 win over Green Bay on Sunday.

Josh Thomas had 15 points for Milwaukee (3-1, 2-0 Horizon League). Amir Allen added 11 points and three assists. Te’Jon Lucas had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Amari Davis had 21 points for the Phoenix (0-6, 0-2). PJ Pipes added 13 points. Josh Jefferson had 12 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix for the season. Milwaukee defeated Green Bay 68-65 last Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:29 GMT+08:00

