Huffman lifts Cent. Michigan past Olivet College 127-66

By  Associated Press
2020/12/21 05:40
Huffman lifts Cent. Michigan past Olivet College 127-66

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Caleb Huffman had 30 points as Central Michigan routed Olivet College 127-66 on Sunday.

Huffman hit 12 of 16 shots.

Ralph Bissainthe had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Central Michigan (4-4). Travon Broadway Jr. added 15 points and eight rebounds. Aundre Polk had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

It was the first time this season Central Michigan scored at least 100 points.

Derrick Johnson had 26 points and six rebounds for the Comets. Eddie Thigpen added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:28 GMT+08:00

