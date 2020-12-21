Alexa
New Montgomery Bowl pits Memphis versus Florida Atlantic

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/21 04:46
Memphis (6-3, American Athletic Conference) vs. Florida Atlantic (5-3, Conference USA), Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Montgomery, Alabama

TOP PLAYERS

Memphis: Sixth-year QB Brady White, an Arizona State transfer, 3,096 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, nine interceptions.

Florida Atlantic: LB Leighton McCarthy, 40 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, seven quarterback hurries. Moved from defensive end as senior.

NOTABLE

Memphis: Won four of its last five games, including a closing 30-27 victory over Houston when Riley Patterson made a 47-yard field goal as time expired. This is the Tigers' fourth different bowl game in the state of Alabama.

Florida Atlantic: The Owls are in their first season under Willie Taggart, who is 61-65 with head coaching stops including Oregon and Florida State. Lost last two games — 20-3 to Georgia Southern and 45-31 to Southern Miss — after four-game winning streak.

LAST TIME

Florida Atlantic won the only previous meeting 44-27 in the 2007 New Orleans Bowl.

BOWL HISTORY

Memphis: Is 5-8 all-time in bowl games, with 12 of those appearances coming since 2003.

Florida Atlantic: First bowl appearance came in that win over Memphis. The Owls are 4-0 in bowl games and have scored 50-plus in their last two appearances.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:27 GMT+08:00

