Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Tulane, Nevada to meet in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/21 03:30
Tulane, Nevada to meet in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tulane (6-5, 3-5 American Athletic) vs. Nevada (6-2 Mountain West), Dec. 22, 3:30 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Boise, Idaho

TOP PLAYERS

Tulane: Freshman quarterback Michael Pratt has thrown for 1,638 yards and 18 touchdowns, with 5 interceptions. He threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more in a 35-21 defeat of Memphis on Dec. 5.

Nevada: Sophomore quarterback Carson Strong was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 2,587 yards and 22 touchdowns, with only four interceptions.

NOTABLE

Tulane: Won four of its last five games after losing four of its first six. The only loss in the last five games was a 30-24, two-overtime thriller against Tulsa.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack opened with five straight wins before losing twice in its last three games. It’s coming off a 30-20 loss to the undefeated San Jose State Spartans, who won the Mountain West championship game against Boise State. The Pack surrendered 23 straight points in the second half.

LAST TIME

Tulane beat Nevada 34-17 in the Superdome in 1992.

BOWL HISTORY

Tulane: Is making its first appearance in the Boise bowl game. It’s the third straight bowl bid and 14th appearance overall.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack is in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl for the second straight year and third time overall. It is in a bowl for the third consecutive season and the 17th time overall.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan