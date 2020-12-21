Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Aide: Biden won't talk about son Hunter with AG candidates

By KEVIN FREKING , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/21 02:12
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, President-elect Joe Biden, right, embraces his son Hunter Biden, left, in Wilmington, Del. Biden’s son Hunter...

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, President-elect Joe Biden, right, embraces his son Hunter Biden, left, in Wilmington, Del. Biden’s son Hunter...

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming press secretary said Sunday that Biden would not discuss the investigation of his son with any prospective candidates for attorney general.

A federal investigation into the finances of Biden’s son, Hunter, will likely be a major point of contention during Senate confirmation hearings for Biden's nominee to lead the Justice Department. Some Republicans are already calling for the appointment of a special counsel to deter the role of politics in an investigation.

Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki told “Fox News Sunday” that Biden is looking for somebody who is at “the highest level of integrity” to oversee the Justice Department.

“And that person, whomever it is, will be overseeing whatever investigations are happening at the Department of Justice,” she said.

Psaki also said the topic of Hunter Biden would not come up in interviews. “He will not be discussing it with anyone he is considering for the role and he will not be discussing it with a future attorney general," she said. “It will be up to the purview of a future attorney general in his administration to determine how to handle any investigation.”

The president-elect himself is not a subject of the investigation.

Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., and Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge, have emerged as the leading contenders to serve as attorney general, The Associated Press has learned. But dynamics could shift, as any Biden choice now will be scrutinized for any perceived loyalty to the president-elect and bias in any investigation of his son.

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan