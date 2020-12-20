ECHL Glance

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 4 4 0 0 0 8 21 7 South Carolina 3 2 0 1 0 5 9 5 Orlando 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 8 Jacksonville 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 16 Greenville 4 1 3 0 0 2 10 17

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 3 3 0 0 0 6 11 8 Wheeling 3 0 2 1 0 1 6 10

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 8 Tulsa 2 1 0 0 1 3 6 6 Wichita 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Utah 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8 Kansas City 2 0 0 1 1 2 6 8 Rapid City 4 1 3 0 0 2 12 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

South Carolina 5, Jacksonville 1

Florida 5, Greenville 1

Orlando 3, Wheeling 2

Allen 3, Rapid City 2

Tulsa at Utah, ppd

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled