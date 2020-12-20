Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NBA Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/12/20 23:01
NBA Expanded Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 -
Toronto 0 0 .000 -
Boston 0 0 .000 -
New York 0 0 .000 -
Brooklyn 0 0 .000 -
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Orlando 0 0 .000 -
Miami 0 0 .000 -
Washington 0 0 .000 -
Atlanta 0 0 .000 -
Charlotte 0 0 .000 -
Central Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Indiana 0 0 .000 -
Cleveland 0 0 .000 -
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 -
Chicago 0 0 .000 -
Detroit 0 0 .000 -
WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
New Orleans 0 0 .000 -
Houston 0 0 .000 -
Memphis 0 0 .000 -
San Antonio 0 0 .000 -
Dallas 0 0 .000 -
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Minnesota 0 0 .000 -
Utah 0 0 .000 -
Portland 0 0 .000 -
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 -
Denver 0 0 .000 -
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Phoenix 0 0 .000 -
Sacramento 0 0 .000 -
Golden State 0 0 .000 -
L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000 -
L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 -

___

Saturday's Games

Washington 99, Detroit 96

Orlando 120, Charlotte 117

Atlanta 117, Memphis 116

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Golden State at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver, 9 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan