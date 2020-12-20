Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Wanjin Sugar Railway Bike Path inaugurated in southern Taiwan

Cyclists riding the route are able to see vestiges of the Taiwan Sugar railway system and other attractions

  627
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/20 20:53
Pingtung County Commissioner Pan Meng-an (front) (Pingtung County Government photo)

Pingtung County Commissioner Pan Meng-an (front) (Pingtung County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 31-kilometer Wanjin Sugar Railway Bike Path was inaugurated on Sunday (Dec. 20), starting from Wanjin community and ending at Linbian railway station, connecting with around-the-island bicycle paths and the Dapeng Bay Bike Path.

Pingtung County Commissioner Pan Meng-an (潘孟安) said the county government had turned the deserted narrow-gauge railway system of the Taiwan Sugar Corporation into part of the bikeway, connecting Pingtung County Route 185, also known as Mountain Highway, with attractions in the five townships of Wanluan, Chaozhou, Kanding, Nanzhou, and Linbian, according to the county government’s Sunday press release.

Cyclists riding this route are able to see vestiges of the Taiwan Sugar rail system as well as attractions along and near the route, Pan added. Pingtung Transportation and Tourism Department said construction of the Wanjin Sugar Railway Bike Path, which took more than two years and cost NT$55 million (US$1.9 million), was funded by the Ministry of Education's Sports Administration.

Wanjin Sugar Railway Bike Path inaugurated in southern Taiwan
(Pingtung County Government photo)
Wanjin Sugar Railway Bike Path
Wanjin community
Pingtung County Route 185

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan