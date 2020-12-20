Wanjin Sugar Railway Bike Path inaugurated in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 31-kilometer Wanjin Sugar Railway Bike Path was inaugurated on Sunday (Dec. 20), starting from Wanjin community and ending at Linbian railway station, connecting with around-the-island bicycle paths and the Dapeng Bay Bike Path.

Pingtung County Commissioner Pan Meng-an (潘孟安) said the county government had turned the deserted narrow-gauge railway system of the Taiwan Sugar Corporation into part of the bikeway, connecting Pingtung County Route 185, also known as Mountain Highway, with attractions in the five townships of Wanluan, Chaozhou, Kanding, Nanzhou, and Linbian, according to the county government’s Sunday press release.

Cyclists riding this route are able to see vestiges of the Taiwan Sugar rail system as well as attractions along and near the route, Pan added. Pingtung Transportation and Tourism Department said construction of the Wanjin Sugar Railway Bike Path, which took more than two years and cost NT$55 million (US$1.9 million), was funded by the Ministry of Education's Sports Administration.



(Pingtung County Government photo)