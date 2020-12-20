Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By  Associated Press
2020/12/20 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, December 20, 2020

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;88;78;Humid with a shower;88;78;SSW;7;81%;67%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun, nice;79;68;Sunny and nice;78;66;NW;10;51%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;55;42;Low clouds;55;44;ENE;7;73%;44%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Rain tapering off;61;50;A morning shower;59;48;SW;6;76%;63%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Becoming cloudy;50;40;Windy with rain;49;46;WSW;26;92%;91%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;20;16;Snow;25;23;NE;6;72%;90%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, chilly;44;30;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;30;ESE;5;71%;14%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow to flurries;2;-12;Frigid;2;-9;SW;11;80%;27%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;75;66;Mostly sunny, nice;82;64;SSE;12;63%;1%;13

Athens, Greece;Becoming cloudy;58;50;Low clouds;57;48;N;6;68%;44%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Nice with some sun;74;60;Becoming cloudy;73;63;N;10;64%;8%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;62;44;Partly sunny;64;43;NW;4;69%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower;84;74;A stray thunderstorm;89;73;ESE;6;74%;56%;7

Bangalore, India;Sun and clouds;77;57;Rather cloudy;80;57;E;8;54%;2%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;87;67;Hazy sunshine;84;66;NE;6;43%;1%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;60;45;Mostly sunny;59;45;NW;11;72%;9%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;39;19;Plenty of sunshine;41;18;WSW;5;29%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Low clouds;43;35;Low clouds;43;34;SE;7;76%;20%;1

Berlin, Germany;Inc. clouds;44;39;Mostly cloudy;43;40;S;6;92%;66%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;68;44;Partly sunny;67;45;SE;5;61%;44%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;67;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;66;N;6;73%;77%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds;38;36;Low clouds;40;37;SE;4;92%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Decreasing clouds;50;38;Windy with rain;48;47;SW;21;80%;91%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Low clouds;40;28;Mostly cloudy;35;27;ENE;4;75%;21%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Low clouds;39;34;Low clouds;39;34;SE;4;85%;44%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and nice;73;53;Mostly sunny;78;59;ENE;6;46%;0%;12

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;80;66;Increasing clouds;84;66;E;5;43%;56%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;26;Chilly with sunshine;46;31;NW;7;58%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;71;53;Nice with sunshine;72;54;NE;8;56%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;84;65;Sunny and beautiful;79;65;SE;20;62%;1%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;83;68;Spotty showers;83;68;ESE;4;64%;69%;6

Chennai, India;Breezy;88;74;Mostly cloudy;86;73;NNE;10;66%;1%;5

Chicago, United States;Decreasing clouds;40;32;Rain and snow shower;44;32;WNW;15;73%;50%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Heavy p.m. showers;88;72;A p.m. t-storm;85;72;NNE;10;86%;95%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;Overcast, a shower;44;41;Mostly cloudy;42;39;SSE;8;88%;68%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;80;70;Partly sunny, nice;81;71;NNE;11;45%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Sun and some clouds;64;41;Plenty of sunshine;70;43;SSE;5;38%;4%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;91;76;A t-storm around;91;77;NE;9;71%;71%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;72;46;Hazy sunshine;68;44;WNW;5;56%;0%;3

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;49;38;Partly sunny;55;35;SSW;6;46%;9%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;76;55;Hazy sun;78;55;N;4;62%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;76;A stray thunderstorm;84;76;WNW;5;80%;72%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;46;38;A little a.m. rain;48;34;WSW;10;88%;60%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and colder;38;30;Areas of low clouds;41;28;NE;5;68%;12%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny;63;52;Partly sunny;63;58;E;8;75%;6%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;65;52;Partly sunny;68;55;NNE;9;39%;2%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Inc. clouds;79;60;A t-storm around;79;60;NNE;6;69%;55%;12

Havana, Cuba;Nice with sunshine;81;62;Partial sunshine;78;61;NNE;7;75%;28%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy and breezy;42;37;Rain/snow showers;39;37;SSW;16;93%;84%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;86;73;High clouds, breezy;86;73;NNW;14;57%;33%;3

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;71;56;Some brightening;70;56;NNE;7;47%;8%;2

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with a shower;83;73;A shower in places;83;72;NE;13;63%;51%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;81;55;Hazy sun;81;55;E;5;32%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;68;43;Hazy sunshine;68;43;N;5;52%;2%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;50;44;Cloudy;47;41;NE;9;79%;44%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Spotty showers;84;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;77;W;10;76%;65%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;86;73;Hazy sunshine;86;75;N;6;52%;8%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Hazy sunshine;82;57;Becoming cloudy;81;59;N;8;57%;55%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;49;28;Mostly sunny;47;23;SW;4;54%;8%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;81;52;Partly sunny;81;51;NE;4;30%;0%;2

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;63;38;Hazy sunshine;67;40;SSW;4;62%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;90;65;Plenty of sunshine;92;66;N;9;19%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;36;30;Mostly cloudy;32;21;SE;4;91%;26%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;87;76;Partly sunny;87;75;N;7;61%;44%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;88;75;A t-storm around;88;74;NW;4;71%;76%;9

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;73;51;Hazy sunshine;73;53;NNW;5;55%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;85;75;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;NNW;3;80%;67%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;61;40;An afternoon shower;61;39;E;9;57%;72%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Hazy sun;88;76;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;SSW;5;76%;47%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;76;67;Clouds and sun, nice;76;67;SSE;8;68%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;58;52;Cloudy;60;49;E;4;85%;16%;1

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;50;42;Rain tapering off;56;48;WSW;21;90%;89%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;76;51;Partly sunny, nice;76;50;ESE;4;29%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Becoming cloudy;85;76;Cloudy;84;77;SSW;6;74%;44%;4

Madrid, Spain;Variable cloudiness;51;38;Mostly cloudy;50;40;NNE;3;81%;33%;1

Male, Maldives;Showers, heavy early;86;78;Downpours;87;78;NE;14;77%;100%;2

Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon showers;85;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;ENE;4;82%;67%;7

Manila, Philippines;Afternoon showers;85;75;Humid with a shower;85;75;NE;5;77%;55%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine and nice;71;54;Showers around;74;62;NNE;7;59%;93%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;An afternoon shower;74;51;A t-storm around;73;50;NNW;4;45%;51%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;80;69;A shower or two;78;58;N;9;68%;56%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds;33;29;Mostly cloudy;32;23;S;8;97%;21%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;90;77;Breezy in the p.m.;92;78;E;13;63%;12%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Winds subsiding;69;53;Sunny;69;55;E;10;50%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;31;29;Some morning snow;35;28;N;1;88%;77%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;32;29;A thick cloud cover;32;26;WSW;6;92%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;90;70;Hazy sunshine;90;69;N;7;37%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;79;59;A t-storm around;78;60;NNE;12;62%;55%;9

New York, United States;Snow and rain;37;35;Partly sunny;40;36;WSW;5;71%;52%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;66;48;Clouds and sun;65;48;WNW;6;70%;16%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow this afternoon;17;-6;Afternoon flurries;6;3;SW;13;79%;90%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;46;33;Partial sunshine;49;35;WNW;7;60%;4%;3

Oslo, Norway;Periods of rain;43;37;Mostly cloudy;38;32;SSE;6;85%;74%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little icy mix;31;29;Mostly cloudy;35;28;E;6;85%;32%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;83;78;Clouds and sun;83;78;ESE;8;78%;78%;12

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;88;76;Some sun, a t-storm;87;76;NW;5;75%;63%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;86;76;Heavy p.m. showers;86;75;ENE;7;80%;76%;8

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;50;37;Breezy with rain;52;49;SW;16;75%;91%;0

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;91;60;Breezy in the p.m.;90;65;ESE;13;32%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;85;70;High clouds;86;70;NNW;12;46%;15%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;91;76;A shower in the p.m.;92;77;NNE;14;66%;69%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;91;68;Hazy sunshine;90;68;SE;4;51%;9%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds;35;34;Low clouds;40;37;S;5;84%;78%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;32;9;Hazy sun;35;15;E;2;51%;7%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;66;51;Afternoon showers;67;50;SW;8;69%;94%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;64;49;Mostly sunny;66;46;E;5;77%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;85;78;A morning shower;84;78;E;9;65%;55%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;36;34;Snow;35;27;NNE;10;69%;69%;0

Riga, Latvia;Colder;35;33;Low clouds;35;34;S;11;89%;66%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;92;80;Hazy sunshine;90;77;W;6;65%;26%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;68;48;Partly sunny;65;51;ENE;6;48%;7%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;58;41;Periods of sun;58;41;NNE;4;73%;15%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;41;30;Low clouds;37;29;SSW;7;93%;67%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;59;44;Mostly sunny;54;47;W;7;73%;26%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;78;62;Partly sunny;77;62;ENE;11;64%;3%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy this morning;84;75;Mostly sunny;85;75;ESE;11;72%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Plenty of sunshine;84;66;Partly sunny;85;66;N;8;66%;8%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;An afternoon shower;70;49;Partly sunny;71;46;E;5;51%;17%;6

Santiago, Chile;Hazy sunshine;89;53;Hazy and very warm;95;55;SSW;6;21%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;85;72;Mostly sunny;86;73;N;7;74%;29%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;58;51;Cloudy;59;50;SE;6;87%;34%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;52;45;Rain, some heavy;48;37;S;7;83%;95%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;33;20;Partly sunny;38;27;ESE;3;47%;3%;2

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny, chilly;46;36;Mostly sunny, chilly;46;36;ENE;5;58%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;89;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;77;N;8;78%;67%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Low clouds breaking;39;33;Low clouds;40;33;ESE;5;88%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;83;75;A stray shower;82;75;E;13;77%;51%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;45;43;Spotty showers;44;35;SW;7;91%;63%;0

Sydney, Australia;A.M. showers, cloudy;73;64;Afternoon rain;76;70;ENE;8;74%;90%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;65;59;A little a.m. rain;66;62;ENE;13;76%;94%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A snow shower;42;34;Showers of rain/snow;39;32;SSW;12;94%;81%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and colder;34;31;Cold with some sun;36;28;NE;4;93%;5%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;46;33;Partly sunny;47;31;N;3;68%;42%;2

Tehran, Iran;Hazy sunshine;48;32;Hazy sunshine;47;32;WSW;5;37%;2%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;72;49;Sunny and pleasant;72;50;NNE;5;69%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;Inc. clouds;56;49;Clouds and sun;63;46;E;3;65%;44%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;45;31;Sunny, but chilly;48;35;NW;6;46%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain and snow shower;40;32;An afternoon shower;38;32;NW;6;82%;74%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sunshine;68;55;Partial sunshine;66;56;SSE;3;69%;62%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers around;64;54;A little p.m. rain;64;53;NW;7;81%;75%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sun;6;-17;Mostly sunny;18;-9;NNW;6;57%;2%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;48;39;Rain;42;37;NNW;5;76%;93%;0

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds;41;34;Low clouds;41;36;SE;3;86%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sun and clouds;80;56;Partly sunny, nice;74;58;ENE;5;44%;1%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds;33;27;Mostly cloudy;31;27;S;12;84%;30%;0

Warsaw, Poland;More clouds than sun;38;31;Some sun;38;34;S;9;91%;38%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;70;59;Rain and drizzle;67;61;N;8;79%;65%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;92;70;Clouds and sun;90;68;SSW;6;48%;2%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Some sun returning;39;26;Mostly sunny;36;29;NE;2;55%;25%;2

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:20 GMT+08:00

